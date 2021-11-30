Delhi Postal Circle observed Swachhta Pakhwada

New Delhi : Delhi Postal Circle is observing “Swachhta Pakhwada”, as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of India from November 16, 2021 to November 30, 2021. All Postal and Railway Mail Units, Post Offices and Mail Offices under Delhi Circle have undertaken this drive with commitment. Ms. Manju Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle is leading the campaign and Shri Harpreet Singh, Postmaster General (Mails and Business Development), Shri Ashok Kumar, Postmaster General (Operations) & Shri Ram Vilas Chaudhary, DPS (O&HQ) are closely monitoring the daily activities for accomplishing the objective of this Swachhta Pakhwada.

The Pakhwada campaign commenced on November 16, 2021 with Swachhta Pledge at Post Offices, Mail Offices and Adminstrative Offices. As per the directives of Government of India for creating awareness among the public about the Swachhta Abhiyan and preservation of water, all units of Delhi Postal Circle organized various programmes in Post office, Mail Office, Staff quarters, surrounding areas such as:

• Painting of Letter Boxes

• Cleanliness and Sanitization of Post Offices, Mail Offices, Administrative Offices and Postal Colonies.

• Awareness about cleanliness, social distancing and measures to prevent spread of Corona Virus.

• Distribution of masks, gloves and sanitizers.

• Organizing swachhta march.

• Organizing essay writing and Poster making competitions on Swachh Bharat Mission etc.

Webinar on awareness about importance of cleanliness and sanitation.

During this campaign, postal staff took active participation in Shramdaan. The Postmen in the Delhi Circle worked as “Swachhta Doot” for spreading awareness about Swachhta in their delivery beats.

The Delhi Postal Circle is committed to make this Swachhta Mission a big success.