21.52 crore loans extended to women borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) since inception

New Delhi : As on 29.10.2021, 21.52 crore loans have been extended to women borrowers by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) since inception of the Scheme. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

The Minister further stated that this constitutes approx. 68% of the total loans extended under PMMY. State/UT-wise details on PMMY beneficiaries (including for women) available in the Annexure .

Giving more information, the Minister stated that as per the existing guidelines, any individual who is otherwise eligible to take loan and has a business plan for non-farm income generating activities in sectors such as manufacturing, trading, services and activities allied to agriculture and whose credit need is up to Rs.10 lakh is eligible to avail credit under the Scheme.