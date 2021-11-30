Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying implements Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)

New Delhi : The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing a flagship scheme namely “Pradhan MantriMatsyaSampadaYojana (PMMSY)” with highest ever estimate investment of ₹20050 crore in fisheries sector for a period of 5 years with effect from the financial year 2020-21. The scheme intends to address critical gaps in fish production and productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, modernization and strengthening of value chain, traceability, establishing a robust fisheries management framework and fishers’ welfare.The activities supported under the PMMSY inter-aliaaim towards increase in employment and enhancement of income of fishers and fish farmers in the country. The state-wise details of beneficiaries covered during the year 2020-21under Pradhan MantriMatsyaSampadaYojana is furnished at Annexure-I.

:PMMSYalso focuseson creation of fisheries clusters with robust backward and forward linkages.Some of the major activities identified for development under cluster based approachin PMMSY are; (i) brackish-water aquaculture, (ii) mariculture including seaweed cultivation, (iii) development of resource specific deep-sea fisheries, (iv) cold water fisheries,

(iv) development of aquaculture in saline/alkaline areas and (v) integrated development of reservoirs.

:The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has taken several steps forrobust fisheries management; they include imposing of uniform fishing ban in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) beyond territorial waters in East and West Coasts for a period of 61 days annually, ban on destructive fishing methods, discouraging juvenile fishing, promotion of river and sea ranching, diversification of fisheries activities, use of by-catch and juvenile fish excluders, turtle exclusion devices, providing need-based support to States/UTs for formulation and implementation of fisheries management plans, promotion of deep sea fishing and measures to protect the aquatic ecology. : The overall implementation of the PMMSY is monitored through various institutional arrangements envisagedfor the purpose under the PMMSY at central and state levelssuch as Central Apex Committee (CAC), Project Monitoring Unit (PMU), Project Appraisal Committee, Project Monitoring and Evaluation Unit (PMEU) and State Level Approval & Monitoring Committee (SLAMC). A dedicated portal and a Management Information System (MIS) have been devised for this purpose.