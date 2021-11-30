Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad : Atal Pension Yojana creating a universal social security system for all Indians

New Delhi : The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a Government of India Scheme launched on 9th May, 2015, with the objective of creating a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor, the under-privileged and the workers in the unorganised sector. This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

The Minister further stated that the Scheme became operational w.e.f. 1st June, 2015, and is being administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It is open to all citizens of India between 18-40 years of age having a savings bank account in a bank or post-office. There is no provision of transfer of funds to States under the Scheme, the Minister added.

Giving more information, the Minister stated that as per Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), number of State-wise enrolments under APY during the period from 2019-20 to 2021-22 (up to 31st October, 2021) is given at Annexure A ; number of State-wise enrolments of women under APY during the period from 2019-20 to 2021-22 (up to 31st October, 2021) is given at Annexure B and the number of State-wise enrolments from transgender community under APY during the period from 2019-20 to 2021-22 (up to 31st October, 2021) is given at Annexure C .

As informed by PFRDA, the details of whether the subscriber is from SC/ST community are not captured during the enrolment process under APY.