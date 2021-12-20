Dalmia Health Centre, Lanjiberna provides free health care

Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited has been providing free primary health care services to the local population of Lanjiberna and 50 adjoining villages under its CSR initiative. The dispensary set up by the company in 1982 has been providing free primary health care to around 18000 to 20000 patients every year and over 1,64,565 patients from Lanjiberna and its surrounding villages have been treated free of cost over the last 8 years. The hospital has appointed two senior consultants, pathological assistant, nurse and a counsellor. This hospital offers free consultation, tests and medicines as advised by the doctors. The company also has ambulance services to transfer critical patients to Rajgangpur or Rourkela so that they have access to better healthcare facilities. In this row, company provides free ambulance support to 300-350 patients every year. In addition to it, the CSR department of the company also sensitizes people about cuases of various diseases, its treatment and also preventives. In order to provide eye care to the rural people of the area, company has also set up a primary eye care centre within the premises of the Lanjiberna dispensary in association with LVPEI.

Also within the premises, infants are administered with vaccines through the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). In the past, COVID-19 vaccines were also successfully administered in this dispensary by Kutra CHC. During the pandemic, the dispensary had played a vital role in providing primary health services as well as creating awareness on Corona. This dispensary has been a blessing to thousands of tribals who are unable to afford advanced health care services.

Related