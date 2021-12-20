TATA TEA Chakra Gold’s new campaign echoes the ‘Ghanam’ outlook of people of AP & Telangana

Conceived by Mullen Lintas Bangalore, the regional film celebrates the Telugu way of life of people from these states in living every moment -the fully loaded way

Bangalore : As part of its latest restage campaign, TATA Tea Chakra Gold, the second largest tea brand in South India, has launched a new film continuing its series of hyperlocal campaigns that celebrates India’s rich cultural diversity and invokes regional pride. The campaign, which is conceived by Mullen Lintas Bangalore, is rooted in region-specific insights that reflect not just the true spirit of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but also the unique traits of its people.

Taking forward Tata Tea’s hyperlocal strategy, the region-specific film for AP and Telangana celebrates the ‘larger than life’ outlook of people from Telugu states who believe in maximizing every aspect and moment of their life in a ‘Ghanam’ manner. The campaign idea draws from the insight that Telugus believe good things in life are best enjoyed when they are Ghanam meaning fully loaded, and they want to live it the big way. From the spicy-ness in their food to drama in their films, from the sweetness of the language to the fully loaded attitude– it all revolves around maxing out on experiences. Chakra Gold’s new campaign is based on this central insight and captures the brand’s proposition aptly.

Talking about the launch, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Following our recent restage strategy on Chakra Gold, which saw a refreshed packaging highlighting Telugu pride elements, we are happy to launch the new AP and Telangana – specific film celebrating the ‘Ghanam’ way of life. The campaign brings alive the true spirit of the region and its people as part of our hyperlocal strategy aiming to engage consumers with local cultural insights. Just as people from AP & Telangana prefer everything to be lived fully loaded in their quintessential magnum opus way, their choice of tea too reflects a fully loaded, strong and punchy taste that Chakra Gold promises”.

The film is a montage of various instances showcasing the affinity of Telugus for Ghanam in seemingly usual situations like welcoming their Chief Guest with a huge garland- several feet long, celebrating the return of a student son with the same fervour that a VIP guest would receive, grand wedding celebrations by decorating not just the individual house but the entire locality, mega production sets – for local serials… and so on. The film concludes with one thought – ‘If everything is Ghanam, why should the tea be simple?’, thus echoing the strong link between the effect of Tata Tea Chakra Gold and the preferences of Telugus.

Commenting on the campaign idea, Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “Every facet of Telugu states is celebrated with a larger than life attitude to make every moment fully-loaded with emotions, people and made with all the good things of life. Whether it’s the opulent movies or the lavish feasts of Telugu states; they are awe-inspiring and have set a record in themselves. We wanted our commercials to highlight the insight and we used a colloquial word which encapsulates this – outlook via ‘Ghanam’. And then we went to town to bring out different life events and occasions that bring out the liveliness and the scale of the events and of course, everything was Ghanam. Just like how Chakra Gold’s strong taste that makes it a Ghanam tea”.

The film was directed by VK Prakash, a celebrated director from South India and casts known personalities from the Telugu TV industry, along with the voice of the campaign given by the beloved Rao Ramesh, a famous Tollywood actor.