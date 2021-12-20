Tata Steel Foundation felicitated COVID warriors

Guali: To recognise the contribution of anganwadi teachers, ASHA and ANM workers during the pandemic, Tata Steel Foundation hosted a felicitation ceremony at Guali club where as many as 25 COVID warriors were felicitated with gifts and certificates.

This program was mainly organised to appreciate the COVID warriors during the pandemic and reaching every door step for mobilization of staff to reach out to the community to create awareness.

Dr Laxmi Kanto Singh, Medical Officer-in-Charge of Joda block attended the event as chief guest and shared the struggles faced by these warriors and congratulated them for their efforts in creating awareness among people.

Dignitaries including Mr Debashish Mahanto, Block Programme Manager, Mr Ramesh Mahanti, Headmaster of Nilachal High School, Guali, Dr Jasmin Mahanto, Guali PHC doctor, Dr Prafullo Mahanto, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) doctor and team members from TSF were also present on the occasion.