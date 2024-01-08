CUO to organise Two Day National Seminar on Contribution of Tribal Culture and Life Style

India is home to a large population living close to forests, called Scheduled Tribes or Janjati. This community has a rich tradition and is often regarded as the fountainhead of Indian civilization. The continuum of Indian societies is evident in the concepts of Aranyvasi, Gram Vasi, and Nagarvasi, emphasizing the idea that these societies coexist in a connected manner rather than as isolated entities. The timeless verses of classical Sanskrit literature, such as the Vedas and Puranas, and epic narratives like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, a treasure trove of insights into their lives, cultures, and interactions with neighboring societies. In doing so, we can deepen our understanding of the historical and cultural context that shaped these communities. In this backdrop, the Central University of Odisha and Tribal Research and Knowledge Centre, New Delhi, are jointly organizing a 2 Day National Seminar from 9–10 January 2024 on the topic “The Contribution of Tribal Culture and Life Style in Enriching Bharat’s Culture and Lifestyle.”

The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, will preside over the inaugural programme of the seminar. On the second day, the Resource Persons from the Tribal Research & Knowledge Center (TRKC), Delhi, will deliver the lecture.

The seminar encompasses the diverse aspects of life that shape the identity of Janjati communities. It encompasses their historical roots, social structures, cultural practices, ecological connections, and spiritual beliefs. Janjati exhibits unique socio-cultural systems, community bonding, sustainable livelihood practices, and profound knowledge of the environment. Exploring their Asmita entails acknowledging their collective wisdom, distinct worldviews, and the interconnectedness between humans and nature.

Around 150 delegates, including distinguished Professors, Authors, Journalists, and Research Scholars from Odisha and different parts of the country who have expertise and knowledge in the field of tribal study, are expected to participate in this Seminar. The Tribal stories, their past, culture, and traditional knowledge enrich their culture and lifestyle, and how their culture and lifestyle have helped shape Bharat’s Culture and lifestyle will be discussed in this two-day national seminar.