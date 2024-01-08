Antardrishti – Celebrating Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra’s 98th Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: The exuberance of the dance and music season continue well into mid-January, as we usher in a new dawn and the new year 2024. And this annus mirabilis, the Odissi fraternity comes together once again to celebrate and commemorate the legend Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra on his birth anniversary. Like every year, Sṛjan-Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Nrityabasa (GKCMON) in collaboration with Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre (GKCM ORC) organised Antardrishti-Moving towards excellence and inspired by the genius of legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, on the occasion of his 98th birth anniversary on January 8, 2024 at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar.

The proceedings commenced with the auspicious lighting of the lamp by the honourable guests for the evening and esteemed luminaries from the world of dance, music, and theatre. They included

• Legendary Odia film personality Shri Prasanta Nanda;

• Renowned Odia theatre actor and director Shri Dhira Mallick;

• Reputed Odissi dancer Smt. Madhusmita Mohanty;

• Versatile and renowned flautist Shri Srinibas Satapathy;

• Director, Srjan and organiser and convenor of Antardrishti, Shri Ratikant Mohapatra;

• Chief Executive, GKCM ORC and co-organiser of Antardrishti, Smt. Sikata Das

The evening befittingly commenced with Srjan’s very own heartfelt tribute to Guruji. Under the vision and artistic direction of Shri Ratikant Mohapatra, the Sṛjan ensemble forays into novel territories of movement design and aesthetics within the framework of the Odissi idiom. This time also, they presented Āvāhanam-Invoking excellence in Art and beyond, directed and choreographed by Shri Ratikant Mohapatra.

Engulfed by a powerful feeling of devotion, the Sṛjan ensemble first presented the electrifying Shiva Tandava Stotram- Jatatavi-galajjala-pravaha-pavita-sthale. With vibrant movements and rhythmic sequences, this veneration to the Almighty, Lord Shiva, was set to the legendary Pt. Bhubaneswar Mishra’s music composition in Raga Bhatiyar, and Adi and Khemta Tala.

Their second presentation was unbridled celebration of the sound of music-Jeevanam Madhu Sangeetamayam, in which the dancers showcased the resounding power of music by dancing in joyous abandon to its captivating rhythm and beautiful melody. An experimental choreograph within the expansive framework of Odissi dance, this presentation was embellished with a distinctive musical flavour, composed by Shri Rupak Kumar Parida in Ragamalika and Adi Tala.

Thereafter, Srjan concluded Āvāhanam with élan, bringing to the stage the resplendent course of the magnificent Sun. Emulating His infinite sphere of influence across the cosmos, the dancers bowed down to Surya Deva in Vande Suryam, designed to the Sanskrit lyrics of Pt. Nityananda Misra and the music composition of Shri Agnimitra Behera. The composition featured Ahir Bhairav, Bairagi, and Vibhas Ragas, and Jati and Adi Talas.

The dancers of the Sṛjan ensemble, Smt. Rajashri Praharaj, Aishwariya Singhdev, Preetisha Mohapatra, Sanjaya Kumar Behera, G. Sanjay, Madhabi Rout, Alisha Dhal, Daina Ghose, and Prachi Mohanty provided a delightful visual and aesthetic experience to the audience, with their energetic performance, stage presence, and characteristic coordination. They were, as always, illumined on stage by the creative and brilliant light designing of Shri Debiprasad Mishra. Dr. Mrutyunjaya Rath seamlessly conducted the proceedings for the evening with his literary dexterity and congenial style.

The programme concluded with a Tabla recital by the exceptionally talented Shri Ishaan Ghosh, who was accompanied ably on the Harmonium by Shri Hiranmoy Mitra. His recital for the evening comprised presentations that were an amalgam of intricate rhythmic articulations drawn from the vast repertoire inherited from his father, as well as a rendering of his own playing style that is grounded in the tradition of the Farrukhabad Gharana of Tabla. Shri Hiranmoy Mitra’s subtle yet synergistic harmonium play lent a beautiful nagma accompaniment to the percussion.

A befitting tribute to Guruji on his 98th Birth Anniversary, Sṛjan continues to commemorate Guruji’s precious legacy with the same sincerity and diligence that the late maestro cherished. The occasion was graced by several luminaries from the world of Art, dancers, students, and art connoisseurs who gathered to celebrate this earnest commitment to excellence in the classical Arts with its brilliant confluence of dance and music.