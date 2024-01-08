Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to attend inaugural ceremony of Kala Utsav

New Delhi : Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, will attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kala Utsav as the Guest of Honour on 9th January 2024. Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi will also be present at the function as the Guest of Honour. The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) are going to organise Kala Utsav 2024 from 9-12 January 2024 at National Bal Bhavan and the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, New Delhi.

Secretary, School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Shri Sanjay Kumar, and Director, NCERT, Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani and other dignitaries will also be present at the occasion.

Kala Utsav 2023 which will be held from 9-11 January 2024 will witness performances in 10 art forms: 1. Vocal Music – Classical; 2. Vocal Music – Traditional Folk; 3. Instrumental Music – Percussive; 4. Instrumental Music – Melodic; 5. Dance – Classical; 6. Dance – Folk; 7. Visual Arts (2-dimensional); 8. Visual Arts (3-dimensional); 9. Indigenous Toys and Games; and 10. Drama (Solo acting). Around 700 students from 36 States and Union Territories, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will showcase their art forms in all these genres.

The valedictory function will be held on 12 January 2024 where prize-winning students will be given the trophies.