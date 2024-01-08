Union Minister Smriti Irani Engages with Indian Volunteers and Umrah Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: During her visit to Saudi Arabia, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani, along with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, met with Indian volunteers dedicated to serving Indian Haj pilgrims in the country. Additionally, she interacted with Umrah pilgrims from India during her stay.

Undertook a historic journey to Madinah today, one of Islam's holiest cities included a visit to the periphery of the revered Prophet's Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi, the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque – the first Mosque of Islam. The significance of the visit to… pic.twitter.com/WgbUJeJTLv — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 8, 2024

The ministers’ visit included a significant trip to Madinah, recognized as one of Islam’s holiest cities. Irani expressed the historical significance of her journey to Madinah, detailing her visit to sacred sites such as the revered Prophet’s Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi, the mountain of Uhud, and the periphery of the Quba Mosque – known as the first Mosque of Islam.

The visit not only involved interactions with Indian volunteers committed to aiding Haj pilgrims but also offered Irani a chance to engage with Umrah pilgrims, reinforcing ties and understanding the experiences of Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia’s religious landscape.