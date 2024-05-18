889 candidates to contest elections across 8 States/UTs going for polls in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

889 candidates from 8 States/UTs to contest elections in Phase-6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This includes 20 contesting candidates for the adjourned poll in 3-Anantnag-Rajouri PC of Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 1978 nominations were filed for 57 PCs across the 7 States/UTs going for polls in this phase. The last date for filing nominations for phase 6 for all 07 States/UTs (excluding adjourned poll in PC 3- Anantnag-Rajouri of Jammu & Kashmir) was May 06, 2024. After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 900 nominations were found to be valid. In 3-Anantnag-Rajouri, total 28 nominations were filed in Phase 3 and 21 nominations were found to be valid.

In phase-6, Uttar Pradesh had a maximum of 470 nomination forms from 14 Parliamentary Constituencies, followed by Haryana with 370 nominations from 10 PCs. 8-Ranchi Parliamentary Constituency in Jharkhand received the maximum of nominations with 70 forms filed followed by 2-North East Delhi PC in NCT of Delhi with 69 nomination forms. Average number of contesting candidates in a PC for 6th Phase is 15.

State/UT wise details for Phase 6 of General Election to Lok Sabha Election 2024:

State/UT Number of PCs in sixth phase Nomination forms received Valid candidates after scrutiny After withdrawal, final Contesting Candidates Bihar 8 246 89 86 Haryana 10 370 239 223 Jammu and Kashmir* 1 – 20 Jharkhand 4 245 96 93 NCT OF Delhi 7 367 166 162 Odisha 6 130 65 64 Uttar Pradesh 14 470 164 162 West Bengal 8 150 81 79 Total 58 1978 900 889

*Adjourned Poll in PC 3-Anantnag-Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir from phase 3 to phase 6