Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inagurate Air Service To Malkangiri Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inagurates Air Service To Malkangiri Today. The state govt built Malkangiri Airport over 234 acres, run way length of this airport is 1620 meters. This new airport has been developed at a cost of around ₹ 70 crore.

Air service is likely to boost Malkangiri’s economy, higher education avenues, health sector by facilitating movement of specialist doctors & security scenario by quicker deployment of security forces.

Today’s visit by Naveen Patnaik to Malkangiri is the second visit by CM to the district in 3 months. On October 12, 2023, CM visited Malkangiri to launch the LAccMI bus service facilitating the movement of tribal people from panchayats to blocks & district HQs