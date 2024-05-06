Odisha will get its first BJP CM this time says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Odisha will get its first BJP CM this time. The Chief Minister will be a son or daughter of Odisha and not an outsider. The CM will be the one who respects the soil of Odisha and its culture, knows the problems and solutions and has connections with the people. This is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nabarangpur .

President Droupadi Murmu tells me every aspect that needs to be focused on for the development of #Odisha. Under the guidance of Prez Murmu, I feel I would be able to do the best for Odisha says PM Modi

“Modi govt has increased funds for the Adivasi welfare scheme by 5 times, the number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools in tribal areas increased to 400, launched Jan-Dhan Yojana and extended SC/ST reservations by 10 years…”, says PM Modi.

BJP govt procures paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal in Chhattisgarh; but in Odisha, it is procured at only Rs 2100 per quintal. That’s why Odisha BJP has announced to buy paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal the very next day after BJP forms govt in the State… BJP has also announced bonus for kendu leaf pluckers says PM Modi

