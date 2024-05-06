VP Dhankhar highlights India’s historical eminence as the epicentre of knowledge and education

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today underscored India’s historical eminence as the epicentre of knowledge and education, and asserted that the country is firmly on its way to regain its past glory. Mentioning the illustrious legacy of institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila, Vice-President highlighted the paradigm shift & resurgence in India’s educational landscape in contemporary times.
He further emphasized that SOL has opened doors for those previously handicapped by circumstances, enabling them to pursue education without disrupting their routine. Shri Dhankhar commended SOL for offering a second chance to those who missed formal education earlier, empowering marginalized communities through knowledge and skills, thereby fostering an environment of true inclusivity. Shri Dhankhar further emphasized the pivotal role of faculty over infrastructure in shaping the essence and quality of educational institutions.
He further expressed confidence that institutions like the School of Open Learning will play a pivotal role in expanding access to quality education and bridging long-standing gaps, as envisioned by NEP.