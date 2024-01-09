  Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited Showcases Diverse Product Range at Indus Food, 7th Edition

Vadodara: Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited is proud to announce its active participation in the ongoing Indus Food, 7th Edition, hosted at the India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida, NCR, from January 8th to 10th, 2024.

Indusfood, South Asia’s most prestigious F&B trade show is a premier F&B expo in India and boasts participation from over 1,200 world-class buyers representing 85 countries, engaging with more than 550 Indian exhibitors. The event offers countless opportunities—engaging interactions, networking prospects, and the chance to spotlight the Company’s distinctive approach to culinary innovation.

At the Indus Food, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited is showcasing its comprehensive product lineup, prominently featuring QuikShef (Ready-to-Eat, Condiments & Sauces, Spices), Snack Buddy (Ready-to-Eat, Condiments, Sauces & Dressings, Seasonings, Frozen Products), and WOL Energy Drink, with a strategic focus on the Export Market, particularly emphasizing Horeca Frozen Food.

The company is showing its latest offerings and Clean Label Sauces, symbolizing a commitment to innovation and market responsiveness. Observing the overseas demand for Clean Label Products, the Company will display the exclusive Clean Label Range to a wide audience. Additionally, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited takes pride in announcing that its revolutionary product, Clean Label Tomato Ketchup, has been shortlisted for display at the prestigious Indusfood Innovation Zone (IIZ). This Zone serves as a platform to showcase ground-breaking advancements and pioneering solutions. Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited believes that their Clean Label Tomato Ketchup perfectly embodies the innovation ethos championed by this platform.

Speaking about this event, Mrs. Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson, and Managing Director of Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited, stated, “We are happy to participate in Indus Food 7th Edition, which provides us with a platform to cater to the diverse global audience. Observing the increasing trend of Indian products overseas and our commitment to innovation & quality, we have tailored products that meet the dynamic preferences of global consumers. Additionally, our presence at the Indusfood Innovation Zone reinforces our pursuit of excellence. We look forward to amplifying global recognition and appreciation for the diverse flavors of Indian cuisine through our unique product offerings in both Retail and HORECA Segments.”

Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited cordially invites visitors, potential partners, and industry stakeholders to explore their diverse product portfolio at Hall No. 14, Booth No. T21, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Experience first-hand the innovation that defines the company’s commitment to excellence.

About Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited.: Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited is a BSE-listed company based in Por, Vadodara, Gujarat. With a diverse portfolio, the company offers an extensive range of products, including frozen foods, ready-to-eat foods, beverages, sauces, spices and condiments. With its diversified product offerings and strategic market presence, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited is committed to delivering high-quality and innovative food solutions to meet the evolving demands of consumers.