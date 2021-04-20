CT, MRI machines to be installed in 9 medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In the presence of Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang, MoU was signed between Medical Education Department and Vasco Tele Radiology Company. The company will install CT / MRI machines in nine Medical College. This includes Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Datia, Shahdol, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Vidisha and Khandwa Medical Colleges. On this occasion, Collector Avinash Lavania and Director Medical Education Department Dr. Ulka Shrivastava were also present.



Review meeting held in smart city control room



Medical Education Minister Shri Sarang is consistently making efforts to provide proper treatment to Covid patients. For this, he is constantly reviewing the situation and preparations of arrangements by visiting smart city control room.



Shri Sarang also took information regarding Covid Care Center, home Isolation and status of medicines including oxygen availability. He instructed that continuous efforts should be made to increase bed capacity so that Corona patients could be treated. He said to start a campaign to make people aware. On this occasion, Collector Shri Avinash Lavania, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shri. K.V.S. Chaudhary and the Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat Shri Vikas Mishra were present.



Sagar Public School Ratibad to become Covid Care Center



Covid Care Center has been set up at Sagar Public School in Ratibad with 200 beds and other essential facilities to treat patients. Home isolation will be arranged at this center. Medical education minister Shri Sarang inspected it today. He gave necessary instructions related to the arrangements.



During the visit Collector Shri Avinash Lavania and Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Shri Vikas Mishra were also present.

