Army to support in infection control and care of patients in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Indian Army will also step in to control the growing Corona infection across the country. As part of the initiative from Madhya Pradesh, senior military officers called on Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today. Among those who attended were Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commander Shri Atulya Solanki and Brigadier Ashutosh Shukla.



Arrangements will be made in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar and Gwalior



The Army officials told the Chief Minister that the Corona-infected patients would be accommodated in Army hospitals and isolation centers. Efforts are being started from today to arrange about 150 isolation beds in Bhopal, 100 in Jabalpur, 40 in Sagar and 40 in Gwalior.



Discussions also held with Defense Minister



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also held discussions with the Union Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh today about seeking support of the Army. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if required, the Madhya Pradesh government will also make oxygen available for patients in these isolation centers run by the Army. An oxygen line can also be established for the isolation center at Bhopal. This will enable the serious isolated patients to get necessary treatment.



Paramedical staff will also be provided



Army officials also assured to provide paramedical staff for proper care of the patients. The Army has assured to provide beds and full cooperation in the state for Corona control. Considering the increasing pace of infection, proper care of isolated patients will be possible with necessary arrangements.



Proud of the Army



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all of us are proud of the Indian Army. The appeal made to the Army in times of crisis has received good response. It is true that the infection has increased in the state. Public awareness is also increasing along with government efforts. Corona curfew is in force in Madhya Pradesh till April 30. The public is also cooperating in this.



Senior officer authorized



With the support extended by the Army better care of the infected patients will be possible. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi and Brigadier Ashutosh Shukla on behalf of Army Sudarshan Chakra Bhopal have been authorized for necessary coordination.



This is also a war



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this is also a war. We will all fight together and win. Corps Commander Sudarshan Chakra Shri Atulya Solanki said that the problem of the people of Madhya Pradesh is our problem. We will find its solution.

