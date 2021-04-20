“No option but to fight battle against Corona”- Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said in the context of growing Corona infection in the state, that this is a battle against Corona and there is no other option left before us but to fight it. Let us all face this challenge together. By keeping calm, controlled and positive we must continue our efforts. Our victory is certain. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was holding a discussion with the ministers in-charge in a video conference on Corona control held at his residence. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and other officials joined from Mantralaya. Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman gave a presentation on Corona situation. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that apart from seeking public support, the Army’s cooperation is also being sought. Today, Army officials agreed to provide Army hospitals and vehicles for transportation.



Activities should be restricted till April 30



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the infection was expected to spread to one lakh people by April 30, but the number has reached one lakh now itself in the state. Our health staff, police administration staff, other frontline workers are getting infected. Therefore, to save oneself and the state, it is necessary to break the chain of Corona infection. For this, the people of the state will have to take a decision that by April 30, we will not leave our homes, villages, neighbourhood and colony. By applying this control on ourselves and pledging, we can extend our support in the war against Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan asked the ministers in-charge of the districts to make the common people aware and motivated in their respective districts.



Creating awareness and motivation for home isolation must



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is making arrangements for testing on a large scale. Delivery of test report within 24 hours is being ensured. After giving a sample of the test, it is necessary to isolate oneself and not meet even family members. If the test report is positive then it is better to keep yourself in home isolation. Arrangements are being made for doctors’ supervision while in home isolation. There is provision to provide medical kit to the affected persons and keep in touch with doctors through telemedicine. Covid Care Centers are being made available for individuals whose homes are small and do not have a proper isolation system. Covid Care Centers are being operated in all the districts.



Collector should arrange adequate staff



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan suggested the ministers in-charge to encourage the Home Isolation System and also to remain in telephonic contact with the patients through the Command and Control Center, and said that the Home Isolation System will help in reducing the pressure on the hospitals. Necessary allocation has been made available to the collectors to provide adequate staff for the Covid Care Center and other arrangements in the districts. There should not be any kind of shortcoming in this arrangement.



Availability of Oxygen is the biggest challenge



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that availability of oxygen is the biggest challenge. The state has been allocated sufficient oxygen in collaboration with the Government of India. Oxygen tankers are being brought from various states through coordination and special arrangements. Cooperatives Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadauria has been entrusted with the responsibility for necessary coordination with various states in the movement of tankers. As of April 30, 105 tankers will be required to supply 700 metric tons of oxygen, out of which 53 tankers have been arranged. Efforts are on for the rest of the tankers. 37 oxygen plants will be set up in the state in the next three weeks to three months. Arrangements are also being made to provide 200 cylinders of oxygen per month from Sarni and Khandwa thermal power stations. A district level concentrator is also being arranged for oxygen. Those engaged in black marketing of injection will not be spared. Action will be taken against them under NSA.



Railways is also arranging beds



It was informed in the video conference that the information related to the availability of beds in 407 private hospitals of the state and the package related to fees etc. are being displayed in the hospitals. This information is also available on Sarthak app. It was informed at the meeting that Western Railways is making I.C.U. beds in 50 bogies and making them available, which will be placed at big stations.



Isolate those returning from Kumbh



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that arrangements should be made to isolate people returning in villages from Haridwar Kumbh and workers and other people coming from different states. For these arrangements, Rs 3 crore each have been made available to the collectors.



One thousand bed temporary hospital will be built in Bina



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that one thousand bed temporary hospital will be set up near Bina Refinery for the districts of Bundelkhand.



Immediate Refute of false rumours required



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the innovations made by Chhindwara, Burhanpur and Khandwa districts have been effective in preventing infection. Other districts should also take initiatives according to local situation at their level. He said that the ministers in charge should be in constant contact and communication with the public, taking utmost care to prevent corona infection. This will help in maintaining public confidence. He said that arrangements should be made to immediately refute the false rumours about the management of corona infection.



Points in video conference



Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava said that CCTV cameras should be arranged to make families aware of the condition of patients admitted in Covid hospitals.



Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat told that he himself is visiting Command Control Centre and talking to patients.



Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia informed that an oxygen plant is being set up in Shivpuri from the MLA fund.



It was told in V.C. that through Google Meet, arrangements have been made for interaction between patients, their families and officials. This will help in maintaining mutual trust.

Related