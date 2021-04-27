COVID-19 toll in Odisha reaches 2,007 with 10 more deaths

Bhubaneswar: Covid death toll in Odisha crosses 2,000 mark after the State reports 10 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Regret to inform the demise of ten numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 37years old male of Bhubaneswar.

2.A 60 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroid.

3.A 40 years old female of Boudh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 70 years old male of Khurdha district.

5.A 72 years old male of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6.A 71 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7.A 40 years old male of Rayagada district.

8.A 76 years old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Hypothyroid.

9.A 43 years old female of Sundargarh district.

10.A 60 years old male of Sundargarh district.