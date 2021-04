New Delhi: India reports 3,23,144 new COVID19 cases, 2771 deaths and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,76,36,307

Total recoveries: 1,45,56,209

Death toll: 1,97,894

Active cases: 28,82,204

Total vaccination: 14,52,71,186