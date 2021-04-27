Odisha: Koraput District reports 76 Covid cases in last 24 hours

Koraput: Koraput District reports 76 Covid cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that 6073 more Covid cases reported in Odisha today. Khordha reports all-time high of 1092 positives. A total of 12 districts have recorded 200 plus cases in the last 24 hours in Odisha. Covid positives decline in Sundargarh. The district has reported 371 cases in the last one day .
New Positive Cases:: 6073
In quarantine: 3522
Local contacts: 2551
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 239
2. Balasore: 78
3. Bargarh: 286
4. Bhadrak: 65
5. Balangir: 457
6. Boudh: 64
7. Cuttack: 198
8. Deogarh: 36
9. Dhenkanal: 12
10. Gajapati: 79
11. Ganjam: 209
12. Jagatsinghpur: 62
13. Jajpur: 107
14. Jharsuguda: 359
15. Kalahandi: 277
16. Kandhamal: 34
17. Kendrapada: 64
18. Keonjhar: 266
19. Khurda: 1092
20. Koraput: 76
21. Malkangiri: 29
22. Mayurbhanj: 149
23. Nawarangpur: 206
24. Nayagarh: 110
25. Nuapada: 400
26. Puri: 226
27. Rayagada: 77
28. Sambalpur: 158
29. Sonepur: 74
30. Sundargarh: 371
31. State Pool: 213
New recoveries: 4180
Cumulative tested: 9954739
Positive: 420129
Recovered: 367111
Active cases: 50958