Odisha: Koraput District reports 76 Covid cases in last 24 hours

Koraput: Koraput District reports 76 Covid cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that 6073 more Covid cases reported in Odisha today. Khordha reports all-time high of 1092 positives. A total of 12 districts have recorded 200 plus cases in the last 24 hours in Odisha. Covid positives decline in Sundargarh. The district has reported 371 cases in the last one day .

New Positive Cases:: 6073

In quarantine: 3522

Local contacts: 2551

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 239

2. Balasore: 78

3. Bargarh: 286

4. Bhadrak: 65

5. Balangir: 457

6. Boudh: 64

7. Cuttack: 198

8. Deogarh: 36

9. Dhenkanal: 12

10. Gajapati: 79

11. Ganjam: 209

12. Jagatsinghpur: 62

13. Jajpur: 107

14. Jharsuguda: 359

15. Kalahandi: 277

16. Kandhamal: 34

17. Kendrapada: 64

18. Keonjhar: 266

19. Khurda: 1092

20. Koraput: 76

21. Malkangiri: 29

22. Mayurbhanj: 149

23. Nawarangpur: 206

24. Nayagarh: 110

25. Nuapada: 400

26. Puri: 226

27. Rayagada: 77

28. Sambalpur: 158

29. Sonepur: 74

30. Sundargarh: 371

31. State Pool: 213

New recoveries: 4180

Cumulative tested: 9954739

Positive: 420129

Recovered: 367111

Active cases: 50958