Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) – June, 2022

New Delhi : The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month. The index for the month of June, 2022 is being released in this press release.

The All-India CPI-IW for June, 2022 increased by 0.2 points and stood at 129.2 (one hundred twenty nine point two). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.16 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.91 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.20 percentage points to the total change. At item level Potato, Onion, Tomato, Cabbage, Apple, Banana, Coriander, Chilly Dry, Fish Fresh, Poultry Chicken, Vada, Idli Dosa, Cooked Meal, Cooking Gas, kerosene Oil, Electricity Domestic etc. are responsible for the rise in index. However, this increase was largely checked by Petrol for Vehicle, Rice, Mango, Chilli Green, Lemon, Lady Finger, Parwal, Pineapple, Soyabeen Oil, Sunflower Oil etc. putting downward pressure on the index.

At centre level, Puducherry recorded a maximum increase of 2.6 points followed by Amritsar and Tripura with 2.2 and 2.0 points respectively. Among others, 15 centres recorded increase between 1 to 1.9 points, 33 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Sangrur recorded a maximum decrease of 2.4 points. Among others, 5 centers recorded decrease between 1 to 1.9 points, 25 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. Rest of 6 centres’ indices remained stationary.

Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.16 per cent compared to 6.97 per cent for the previous month and 5.57 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 6.73 per cent against 7.92 per cent of the previous month and 5.61 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

Y-o-Y Inflation based on CPI-IW (Food and General)

All-India Group-wise CPI-IW for May, 2022 and June, 2022

Sr. No. Groups May, 2022 June, 2022 I Food & Beverages 129.5 130.0 II Pan, Supari, Tobacco & Intoxicants 144.7 144.4 III Clothing & Footwear 126.5 127.0 IV Housing 118.9 118.9 V Fuel & Light 169.7 172.8 VI Miscellaneous 126.4 125.9 General Index 129.0 129.2

CPI-IW: Groups Indices

The next issue of CPI-IW for the month of July, 2022 will be released on Wednesday, 31st August, 2022. The same will also be available on the office website www.labourbureaunew.gov.in.