India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 203.94 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 203.94 Cr (2,03,94,33,480) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,69,93,794 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.89 Cr (3,89,53,795) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,11,639 2nd Dose 1,00,89,866 Precaution Dose 62,98,690 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,30,481 2nd Dose 1,76,70,630 Precaution Dose 1,21,62,493 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,89,53,795 2nd Dose 2,78,17,060 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,11,66,990 2nd Dose 5,10,10,209 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,94,97,234 2nd Dose 50,86,57,147 Precaution Dose 2,18,22,193 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,36,82,402 2nd Dose 19,52,47,426 Precaution Dose 1,48,07,569 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,74,37,886 2nd Dose 12,20,14,993 Precaution Dose 3,22,54,777 Precaution Dose 8,73,45,722 Total 2,03,94,33,480

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,384. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 20,958 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,33,30,442.

20,408 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,04,399 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.48 Cr (87,48,11,197) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.92% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.05%.