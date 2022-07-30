National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 203.94 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 203.94 Cr (2,03,94,33,480) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,69,93,794 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.89 Cr (3,89,53,795) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,11,639
2nd Dose 1,00,89,866
Precaution Dose 62,98,690
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,30,481
2nd Dose 1,76,70,630
Precaution Dose 1,21,62,493
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,89,53,795
2nd Dose 2,78,17,060
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,11,66,990
2nd Dose 5,10,10,209
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,94,97,234
2nd Dose 50,86,57,147
Precaution Dose 2,18,22,193
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,36,82,402
2nd Dose 19,52,47,426
Precaution Dose 1,48,07,569
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,74,37,886
2nd Dose 12,20,14,993
Precaution Dose 3,22,54,777
Precaution Dose 8,73,45,722
Total 2,03,94,33,480

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,384. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 20,958 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,33,30,442.

 

20,408 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,04,399 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.48 Cr (87,48,11,197) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.92% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.05%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.