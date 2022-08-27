CM Shri Chouhan plants saplings of Lemon, Gular and Maulshree

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with the members of Kailash Welfare Society Bhopal, planted saplings of Lemon, Gular and Maulshree in Smart City Park. He sought information about the environmental protection efforts. Collector Shri Avinash Lavania was present.

Importance of plants

Lemon is a fruit rich in Vitamin C, energizing and helpful in fighting against diseases.. It helps in the production of white blood cells and anti-bodies in the human body. Lemon strengthens the immune system. Lemon juice is beneficial in prevention of cold. Gular is an important tree from the point of view of Ayurveda. Its fruits are like figs. Maulshree is a medicinal tree, it has been used in Ayurveda for centuries.