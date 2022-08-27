There should be no procedural delay in construction of houses- CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the public welfare schemes in Panna district in detail this morning through video conference from the CM’s residence. He obtained information about the level of implementation of the schemes from Collector Panna. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there should be no procedural delay in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas and other beneficiary oriented schemes. In the VC, Minister of State for Water Resources and in-charge of Panna district, Shri Ramkishore Kawre, Minister of Mineral Resources and Labour Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, Commissioner Sagar and senior officers also participated virtually. Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary level officers also joined the video conference.

Speed​​up the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, after reviewing the work of the houses being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Panna district, said that there should be no procedural delay in the implementation of the scheme. If two-three months will be spent in the works like geo-tagging and mapping, then the beneficiary will get the benefit of the scheme with a delay. Collector Panna Shri Sanjay Mishra informed that 83 percent houses have been built in the district against the target of the scheme. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions to complete the approved houses at the earliest and review the scheme every month. Negligence and corruption will not be tolerated at any level in the scheme.

Increase employment opportunities

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan received information from Collector Panna about the beneficiaries who benefitted on Employment Day. According to this, 11 thousand 201 beneficiaries have been benefitted in the Employment Fair. Earlier 2400 people were given employment. Work is being done to provide employment through Mudra Yojana, Pradhanmantri Rojgar Srajan Karyakram, PM Swanidhi Yojana, Chief Minister Street Vendor Scheme. Describing the scheme of welfare of street vendors as flagship scheme, CM Shri Chouhan said that if there is any obstacle in this scheme to provide assistance to the poor from banks, then the collector should be informed. This will be resolved at the high level. To make the beneficiaries aware, apprise them of the provision about getting double the amount on return of the loan amount of the scheme. There will be dialogue with the beneficiaries, if we educate them then more people will be benefitted.

Promote Amla products in “One District One Product”

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to undertake the work of promotion and sale of different products of Amla selected for “One District-One Product” in Panna district. He directed to start stalls for the tourists visiting Panna Tiger Reserve and to make profitable arrangements for the sale of Amla Candy, Achaar, Murabba and Achar Supari from Amazon and various selling agencies along with Aajeevika Mart. The Collector informed that with the cooperation of the Forest Department, attention is being paid to the expansion of area under Amla cultivation, storage and processing in the district.

Ayushman card has become a big help in treatment

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information about distribution of Ayushman cards in Panna district. The collector said that, more than 4 lakh cards have been made against the target of making 7 lakh 72 thousand cards. About 2 thousand cards are being made every day. About 19 thousand beneficiaries have got treatment facilities amounting to Rs 16 crore. Commissioner Sagar Shri Mukesh Shukla told that the beneficiaries have got a big help in treatment with Ayushman card. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to make Ayushman cards available to more and more people.

Equip Anganwadis well, innovation of nutritious powder distribution is commendable

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information about the progress of Adopt-an Anganwadi. The Collector informed that public cooperation is being sought in the work of obtaining toys, furniture and other materials for the Anganwadi centres. As an innovation, the distribution of Moringa Morvita Nutritious Powder with Milk to children has shown improvement in health and nutrition. Praising this innovation, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a good and exemplary initiative. Those who have adopted Anganwadi must visit the Anganwadi center at least once a month and inspect the arrangements.

Public representatives-officials should inspect CM Rise schools

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 6 CM Rise Schools have been started in Panna district. Public representatives and officials should inspect them from time to time to see the arrangements. The kids are excited and the parents are aware too. Let us all support and play a role in setting schools as an example.

Be vigilant in the matter of law and order

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that strictest action should be taken against the elements involved in identified crimes. Action of control should be taken keeping an eye on the criminals who come from the border of Uttar Pradesh. The Superintendent of Police said that a gang involved in smuggling ganja has been caught from Orissa and West Bengal. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there should be no delay in crushing the people associated with illegal liquor or drug business.

Mukhya Mantri Bhu-adhikar Awas Yojana

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also sought information about the land from where land mafia was forced evacuated in Panna district. The Collector informed that a plan has been made to utilize the land worth about Rs 17 crore, which is now free the land mafia. Action was taken in total 158 cases in the district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that such families who do not have proper housing despite having a big family should definitely get a piece of land under the Mukhyamantri Bhu-Adhikar Awas Yojana.

Feedback of other schemes also taken

In the video conference, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions for continuous monitoring of schemes by getting feedback of the works of Jal Jeevan Mission, ration distribution, Sambal Yojana, irrigation facility from sprinklers and other schemes of farmers’ welfare. The Chief Minister also sought information from Commissioner Sagar and Collector Panna about the most useful, popular and satisfying scheme for the common man and also took information about those schemes whose implementation is facing problems. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also sought information about redressal of complaints lodged in the CM Helpline.