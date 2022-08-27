Instructions by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sanctions Rs. 6 lakh for treatment of Truvanshu Kannoje

New Delhi : On the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, administrative approval of Rs. 6 lakh 48 thousand has been given for the treatment of Truvanshu, son of Shri Lokesh Kannoje, a resident of village Kanachampura in Segaon tehsil of Khargone district under Mukhyamantri Bal Shravan Yojna. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that with the approval of financial assistance, better treatment of Truvanshu can be done without any hassle. Truvanshu Kannoje has difficulty in hearing and speaking. Now his operation can be done next week.