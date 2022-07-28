CM Jai Ram Thakur releases second edition of Una Janpad- Ek Parichay Book

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur released the second edition of the book titled Una Janpad-Ek Parichay at Shimla today. Appreciating the efforts of District Administration Una, the Chief Minister said that this book would provide an opportunity to the readers to understand and know about the rich cultural heritage, history and various aspects of district Una.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Una Raghav Sharma apprised that this book has been brought out by District Administration Una under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav program, in which various aspects such as history, traditions, culture of the district have been included.

The steps taken by the state government and district administration for the prevention of the corona pandemic have also been included in the book. This book will be made available in various libraries of District Una, so that the younger generation can get detailed information about the district.

Una Janpad-An Introduction Edition-2 has been edited by District Public Relations Officer Una Arun Patial. The first edition of the book was published in the year 2011, in which the then Deputy Commissioner, K.R. Bharati, Retired Joint Director of Information and Public Relations Department Late Vinod Lakhanpal and officers of the department Ajay Parashar, Gurmeet Bedi and other writers made their valuable contribution.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar, Chairman of 6th State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti, BJP State Spokesperson Randhir Sharma, Director Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Balwant Thakur and former Indian Administrative Service officer K.R. Bharti were also present on the occasion among others.