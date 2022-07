New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today released magazine ‘Diary Times’ edited by Ms. Kumud here today.

While appreciating the efforts of the editor and publisher, the Chief Minister said that the Diary Times magazine would cover social, political, economic and culture issues of contemporary times and uphold the high ethics of journalism.

Managing Editor Abhoey Gupta, Public Relations Head Arpit Gupta, Media Partner Vimal Sharma were also present on the occasion among others.