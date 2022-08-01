CM Jai Ram Thakur presides over cultural night of Minjar fair

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the cultural night of Minjar fair at historic Chamba Chaugan on Sunday evening.

The Chief Minister released Minjar souvenir brought out by the Organizing Committee.

While addressing the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that fairs and festivals were the integral part of rich cultural heritage and repository of the State. He wished the people of the State in general and people of Chamba in particular a happy and prosperous Minjar.

Chairman of the organizing Committee and Deputy Commissioner D.C. Rana presented a memento to the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Noted Bollywood singer Mamta Sharma regaled the audience in the jam packed Chamba Chougan with her scintillating performance.

Deputy Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha Dr. Hans Raj, Chief Whip Bikram Jaryal, Local MLA Pawan Nayyar, MLA Jia Lal, District BJP President Jasbir Nagpal, Chairman APMC D.S. Thakur and other prominent leaders of the district were present on the occasion among others.