PM Narendra Modi congratulates weightlifter, Achinta Sheuli on winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated weightlifter, Achinta Sheuli on winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Shri Modi has also shared his recent interaction with Achinta Sheuli when Indian contigent left for CWG Games.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

“Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won.”