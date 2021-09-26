Chief of the Naval Staff to visit Oman from September 27-29

New Delhi : Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), arrived in Oman for a three-day official visit from 27 – 29 Sep 21. The visit aims to consolidate bilateral defence relations with Oman, as also to explore new avenues for defence cooperation.

The CNS is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) in Muscat.

During the visit, the CNS would also be interacting with senior hierarchy of Oman including Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Abdullah Al Raisi (Chief of Staff Sutan’s Armed Forces), Maj Gen Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi (Commander of Royal Army of Oman), Air Vice Marshal Khamis Bin Hammad Bin Sultan Al Ghafri (Commander of Royal Air Force of Oman) and Dr. Mohammad Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al Zaabi (Secretary General, MoD). He would also be visiting key defence installations like Muaskar Al Murtafa (MAM) Camp, Maritime Security Centre (MSC), Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Al Musanna Air Base and National Defence College, Oman.

The Indian Navy cooperates with Royal Navy of Oman on many fronts, which include operational interactions, training cooperation, and exchange of Subject Matter Experts in various fields. Both Navies have been participating in the biennial maritime exercise Naseem Al Bahr since 1993. This exercise was last conducted in 2020, off Goa and the next edition is scheduled in 2022.

This official visit of the CNS to Oman highlights the growing cooperation between Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman.