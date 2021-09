New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with the Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

cyclone’

“Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody.”