Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh reviews Covid-19 situation in State

Shimla: All the SoPs and guidelines issued by the Centre and State Governments regarding to check the spread of coronavirus must be enforced strictly in the State, so contain spread of the virus. This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the meeting with the senior officers of the State Government here today to review the situation arisen due to sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases in the State.



Chief Minister said that advisory would be issued that people of seven high load states viz. Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to carry 72 hour prior RTPCR negative report while visiting the State after 16th of this month, so as to check spread of this virus in the State. He said that as of now the State Government has decided to allow tourists to visit the State, but at the same time hotel owners and tourists should strictly adhere to the SoPs issued by the State Government.



While laying stress on twin strategy for testing, tracing and treatment with effective surveillance of micro containment zones, Chief Minister said that greater emphasis must also be laid on going RT-PCR tests to achieve the target of 70 percent RT-PCR tests. He said that the State Health Department must also take steps to increase bed capacity in order to meet out any eventuality. He said the State Health Department must also ensure minimum wastage in vaccine. He said the virus was spreading at a fast pace which was the biggest concern. He said that during the last 45 days the State has reported 10,690 new covid cases. He said that in addition to this, the number of death has also increased rapidly which was a matter of concern, as 120 deaths were reported in the State during the last the 45 days.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has allowed the devotees to visit various temples in the State during the Navratri festival, but at the same time, organizing of langars, bhandaras and jagran has been completely banned. He said that devotees were allowed to visit the temple to perform puja and darshans by maintaining social distancing and using face masks. He said that the temple managements must also ensure strict implementation of the SoPs laid down by the State Government.



He said that the no overcrowding would be allowed in buses and other public transport and private vehicles. He said that wearing of face masks even in the vehicles must be enforced strictly. He said that SoPs regarding organizing social functions such as marriages etc. must also be adhered strictly.



Chief Minister said that strict action must also be taken against those involved in gross violation of SOPs. He said that laxity shown by the people has resulted in sharp resurgence of Covid cases in the State. He said that special focus must be laid on regular monitoring of people in home isolation. He said that people should also be motivated to immediately go for testing as soon as they get any symptoms so that they could be provided treatment without delay.



Jai Ram Thakur said that special thrust should be paid on Information Education and Communication (IEC) regarding taking fundamental precautions such as use of face mask, social distancing and seeing a doctor in case of any ILI symptoms. He said that people should also be sensitized to avoid visit to public places un-necessariy and maintained proper social distancing in work places as well.



Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister J.C. Sharma, Additional Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari and Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi attended the meeting.

Related