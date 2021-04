Bhubaneswar: Odisha cabinet approves establishment of a cancer hospital as Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Institute at Bhubaneswar.

Subroto Bagchi & Susmita Bagchi have pledged Rs 210 crore for the cancer hospital. Total nine proposals get cabinet nod.

Establishment of Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at Bhubaneswar also gets cabinet nod. The Bagchi couple would donate Rs 130 crore for the centre.