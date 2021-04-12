Films Division to stream films on Jallianwala Bagh on 102nd Anniversary of the Martyrdom on 13th April 2021 on its website and YouTube Channel.

New Delhi:On the 102nd Anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on 13th April, 2021, Films Division is screening three documentary films as a tribute to the martyrs of the tragedy. The films are: Jallianwala Bagh (18 Mins/Prem Prakash/English/1970) which tells how the massacre became a turning point in the history of India’s freedom struggle, Hero of Jallianwala Bagh – Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew (27 Mins/S.Azaad/Hindi/2011), a biographical film on the hero of Jallianwala Bagh, Dr. S Kitchlew and 13 04 1919 (12 Mins /Amrit Pal Singh/Hindi/ 2019), a short film on the horrific carnage of innocent people by British army at Jallianwala Bagh and on the Memorial built to commemorate the tragic event.

The films will be streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/ @ “Documentary of the Week” and on https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision for 24 hours on 13th April, 2021.