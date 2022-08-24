Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visits the flood affected areas of Thunag

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited the flood and landslide affected areas of Thunag in Mandi district and took stock of the loss due to the natural calamity.

Chief Minister met the affected people of the area and inquired about their well being. While addressing the local people in Thunag, the Chief Minister said that all possible help would be provided to the affected people.

In spite of huge debris and mud in the entire local market of Thunag, Chief Minister himself visited all damaged shops and houses and took stock of the loss. He directed the officers of PWD and Rural Development Department to expedite the work of removing the debris and sludge from the market.

Many shops, houses and vehicles were damaged in Thunag market, due to floods in the Chatti Nallah on 19th August. More than half of the local market has been badly damaged. Around 60 shops and houses and many private vehicles have been damaged due to the debris. The administration has already provided an assistance of Rs 3.92 lakh to the affected people as an immediate relief.

Chief Minister said that maximum assistance would be provided to the affected people and all possible steps would taken by the government to ensure the relief and rehabilitation.

Chief Minister said that there was a massive damage in Thunag, but it was a matter of relief that no one was hurt during this hour of massive disaster. The report of damage to shops, houses and other properties has been prepared. If any affected person or family is left out, then they must inform the administration and the government will help all the affected people, said the Chief Minister.

Jai Ram Thakur said that there had been a huge loss of life and property due to heavy rains and landslides in different parts of the state. 32 people have lost their lives and many are still missing. He said that search, rescue, relief and rehabilitation works are being carried on war footing in all the affected areas.

Chief Minister expressed deep grief and condolences over the death of a woman in an accident due to heavy rains in Kyoli village of Thunag and directed the local administration to extend all possible help to the bereaved family. He also expressed concerns over the loss of livestock of farmers due to flood and landslides in Gram Panchayat Lehthach and assured maximum help to the affected people.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, SDM Thunag Paras Agarwal, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department K.K. Kaushal and other officers, Panchayat Samiti Chairman Devendra Rawat, Zila Parishad members Khem Dasi and Rajni Thakur, CD Cooperative Society President Kamal Rana, Local BJP leaders Gulzari Lal, Bhishma Thakur, Pitambar Thakur, Tikam Thakur were also present on this occasion.