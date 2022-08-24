CM Jai Ram Thakur presides over State Level Samvad Programme of beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna in Kullu

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the state level Samvad programme with the beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna at Dhalpur Ground in district Kullu today.

Addressing a mammoth gathering on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had become the first state in the country to provide LPG connection to every household. He said that 4.72 lakhs gas connections have been provided under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna by spending Rs. 160 crore.

Jai Ram Thakur said that, three refills were also being provided free of cost under both schemes. He said that budget provision of Rs 70 crore has been made for Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna during the current financial year. Besides free connection and cylinder, one additional refill has been provided free to 2.51 lakhs beneficiaries and two additional refills to 40 thousand beneficiaries, he added.

Chief Minister said that many effective steps have been taken for the empowerment and welfare of women in the state. He said that for the first time in the state, social security pension was being given to every woman from the age of 60 years (without any income limit). Women in the state were being given 50 percent concession in fare in Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses. He said that about 1.25 lakh women who travel daily in transport corporation buses in the state were getting benefit from this scheme. He said that the State Government would spend about Rs. 60 crore per annum on this scheme. He said that the state government has given a record hike in the honorarium of para workers of various departments, Anganwari workers and Asha workers and now these employees were getting the monthly financial benefits ranging from Rs. 900 to Rs. 4500.

Jai Ram Thakur said that more than two lakh women of self-help groups would also be benefited from Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana in the state. He said that financial assistance of Rs 31,000 was being provided under Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana for the marriage of daughters of BPL families in the state. He said that an amount of about Rs 20.54 crore has been spent on the marriage of 6626 daughters in the state so far under this scheme. Under Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana, the grant given on marriage of poor girls has been increased from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000 by the present state government and under Vidhwa Punarvivah Yojna, the state government is also providing financial assistance of Rs.65000, he added.

Chief Minister said that the State Government is working in a planned manner to make women self-reliant. He said that under the Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna, a provision of up to 35 percent subsidy has been made for women entrepreneurs. He said that Rs. 40.86 crore assistance has been given to 1 lakh 36 thousand 920 beneficiaries under Beti Hai Anmol Yojna, about Rs 100 crore to more than six lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandna Yojna, 38.26 crore to 96,371 beneficiaries under Mother Teresa Asahaya Matri Sambal Yojna and an assistance of Rs.39.29 crore has been provided to 8255 beneficiaries under Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojna. He said that apart from this, lakhs of women of the state were getting benefits from various ambitious schemes like Janani Suraksha Yojna, Janani Shishu Suraksha Yojna and Atal Ashirwad Yojna. He said that for the safety of women, a helpline number has been started by launching the Shakti Button app.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the BJP government in the state would make history by making Mission Repeat a success. He said that to provide continuity to the ongoing development works and for the fast development and prosperity of the state, a double engine government was necessary in Himachal.

Earlier, the Chief Minister virtually interacted with the beneficiary women of Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna from different districts of the state. Kinjal from Bilaspur district, Usha Devi from Chamba, Krishna Kumari from Hamirpur, Anjali from Kangra, Kiran Kumari from Kinnaur, Nirmla Devi from Kullu, Deepika from Lahaul Spiti, Maya from Mandi, Kamala Devi from Shimla, Bushra from Sirmaur, Veena Sharma from Solan, Monika from Una district and other beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for this scheme and other schemes launched by the state government for women empowerment.

Chief Minister also visited the exhibitions of various departments organized on various welfare schemes and programs at Dhalpur ground.

Education, Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the welfare schemes of the state government have ensured the prosperity of the people and has established the identity of Himachal as a model hill state in the country. He said that in the coming assembly elections the people of the state would make Mission Repeat a success by showing their support and faith in the BJP led government.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajendra Garg, who virtually participated in the program, said that along with providing subsidized ration to the consumers from fair price shops in the state, the quality of food grains was also being ensured. He said that there was no shortage of food grains in the state during the Corona crisis and the people of the state were also benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna.

Principal Secretary Food and Civil Supplies R.D. Nazeem welcomed the Chief Minister and the dignitaries present and detailed various welfare activities of the department.

Director Food and Civil Supplies K.C. Chaman presented a vote of thanks.

Ministers and MLAs virtually participated in the programme from all the districts.

MLAs Kishori Lal and Surender Shourie, former MP Maheshwar Singh, Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur, HPMC Vice Chairman Ram Singh, Zila Parishad Chairman Pankaj Parmar, State BJP Vice President Dhaneshwari Thakur, Advisor Himachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board Ramesh Sharma, District BJP President Bhimsen Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg, Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma, representatives of Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayats and officers of various departments were also present on the occasion.