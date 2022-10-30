Chhath Puja being celebrated with traditional fervour & devotion today

Chhath Puja is being celebrated in different parts of the country including Bihar, UP and Delhi with religious fervour and devotion. Devotees will offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun on the third day of the festival this evening. This Puja is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and to thanking for supporting life on earth. Chhath is celebrated on the sixth day of the month of Karthik in the Vikram Samvat.

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. In a tweet today, the President said, this day is a unique example of expressing gratitude towards nature while worshiping Lord Sun. She prayed that the blessings of Chhathi Maiya may bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone’s life.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. In a tweet today, Mr. Dhankhar prayed that this festival may further the spirit of happiness in society and heal the sufferings of all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Chhath. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, Chhath pooja is dedicated to the worship of the Sun and nature. He prayed that everyone’s life may always be illuminated with the blessings of the Lord Sun and Chhathi Maiya.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has greeted the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja which is a festival of sun worship. In a tweet, Mr. Shah prayed that may Chhathi Maiya bless everyone with happiness, peace, prosperity, and health.