Gujarat govt to set up committee to implement Uniform Civil Code ahead of Assembly Elections

Gujarat Government has decided to set up a committee for the implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the state ahead of assembly elections. Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said, the State cabinet cleared a proposal to effect during its meeting on Saturday.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala who was also present at the press conference said, the high-level committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members. Mr. Rupala congratulated Gujarat government for this historic decision which he said is in line with PM’s vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.