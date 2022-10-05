Centre approves 36 thousand crore rupees to install 25 thousand new telecom towers in next 500 days

The government has approved 36 thousand crore rupees to install 25 thousand new telecom towers in next 500 days in the country.

This was stated by Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while making his concluding remarks at the Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers in New Delhi. He said, the list of spots for installing towers is prepared in consultation with States and they can further review the list. Mr. Vaishnaw said that connectivity is vital for Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country.

The Minister congratulated all States and Union Territories for their speedy onboarding at PM Gati Shakti. He also informed that the special assistance to States for capital expenditure worth two thousand crore rupees has been sanctioned. Mr. Vaishnaw encouraged the States to be proactive and make business friendly policies to attract businesses to their States.