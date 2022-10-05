Hyderabad : The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Supremo and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao is all set to announce his National party on the occasion of Dussehra tomorrow.

The TRS party is understood to have decided to give nomenclature to new party as Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi.

The TRS has already held discussions with North and South top leaders including former Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh H D Kumara Swamy and Akilesh Yadav and other top national leaders including Shard Pawar.

Chandrasekhar Rao also had meetings with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal. He also had meetings with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

It is understood the announcement will be preceded by a general body meeting of cabinet Ministers, TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party executive committee members and other district leaders tomorrow morning.

A resolution will be moved on TRS becoming a National party and it is expected announcement of the agenda of new National Party.