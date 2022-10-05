Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds abrogation of Article 370 in J&K; says, youth have laptops not stones in hands

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that post abrogation of Article 370, J&K has emerged as the most secured place as the militancy-related incidents are at an all-time low.

AIR Jammu Correspondent reports that addressing a massive rally at Bus Stand, Rajouri, Amit Shah said those who would state that blood will flow if Article 370 was rolled back should go through figures of militancy-related incidents.

As against the previous figures of 4767 militancy-related incidents reported in a year, the figure dropped to 721 only. The killing of Security Forces personnel has come to just 137 a year, which is the lowest ever.

The Home Minister further said a sustained drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against militants, separatists and Hurriyat bore fruit and stones in the hands of youth were replaced by laptops yielded good results.

Amit Shah said, J&K is a most secure place and the youth are competing like any other youth of the country in different fields. Shah also said that today, people have Gram Panchayat, Zila Panchayat and Tehsil Panchayat, which didn’t happen in the past 70 years.

He said that post Article 370 rollback, 56000 Crore rupees outside investment has reached J&K that would ultimately provide employment to youth. He hailed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for announcing the holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. He said that for the first time, a direct flight from Srinagar to Sharjah was launched and night flight operations were started in Srinagar.

First time in history, 1 Crore 62 lakh tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022. He said, the delimitation commission was constituted to give due representation to Gujjars, Bakerwals and Pahari’s which otherwise was a dream. Shah said, the Government headed by PM Modi is committed to taking J&K to new heights with all sections of society including Gujars, Bakerwals and Paharis on board.