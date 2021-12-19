BSKY smart cards distribution began in Jagatsinghapur municipality

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghapur: The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana [BSKY] smart health cards distribution began in Jagatsinghapur municipal area, local MLA Prasanta Muduli inaugurated the drive accompanying collector Parul Patwari, municipality executive officer Ashok Karna and other officials in a function held in Townhall here. Speaking on the occasion MLA Muduli said that these smart cards will reimburse the ailing patient’s health expenditures at the tune of Rs 5 Lakh for males and Rs 10 Lakh for female folks. Municipality executive officer informed at the meeting that as many as 4940 people have been identified as eligible for obtaining these smart cards, later MLA and Collector both had distributed 110 cards to beneficiaries. [Ends]

Related