‘Team India’ for BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 announced

Konark. BMW Motorrad has announced the finalists for ‘Team India’ who will participate in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022. The finalists were chosen from multi-city qualifiers held across the country and will proudly represent India at the international GS Trophy in Albania. The three winners are – Rameez Mullick from Kolkatta, Chowde Gowda from Bangalore and Adib Javanmardi from Pune.

For the first time, a female GS rider team also competed in the regional qualifier rounds and will also stand an opportunity to participate in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 challenge.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “GS Trophy is a hallmark of competitive skills challenges, teamwork as well as some great riding. I would like to congratulate all the winners for showcasing exceptional endurance, riding skills and team spirit. To bring home the international GS trophy, these qualities are needed in abundance. Each member must push the envelope to contribute and strengthen the team’s ability for a winning performance. But more than the competition, more than anything else, do cherish this memorable experience. The whole BMW GS community and riding enthusiasts here in India will be following your progress closely. We wish ‘Team India’ best of luck. Go ahead and make life a ride!”

BMW GS owners participated in the adrenaline gushing third edition of the Indian National Qualifier. Riders battled out various intensive stages including hard-core adventure riding and teamwork challenges. Special tests included the display of riding capability, technique, navigation, fitness, mental alertness and mechanical skills.

Team India will proudly represent the country at the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 to be held in Albania. The team will be fully equipped by BMW Motorrad for the adventure ahead, flown to Albania and presented with a brand-new personalized BMW GS motorcycle for each rider for duration of the event. Team India will compete against other teams from Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, South East Asia, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States of America.

The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates challenges of the International GS Trophy. The multi-city qualifiers for third edition were held across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar. More than 250 riders participated from across the country to try their shot for the Indian National Qualifier.