Odisha: Police deployment intensified in Dhinkia Panchayat

Report by Kahnu Nanda ; Jagatsinghapur: Following stiff opposition by villagers the proposed JSW project site increasing tense, the police force deployment has intensified in Dhinkia, Gadakujanga, and Nuagaon Panchayat’s to curb with any intimidating situation on Saturday.

The report said that police forces have been stationed at Mahala Yogi Sahi, Trilochanpur, Nuagaon, and Gadakujanga cyclone centers, moreover police camps have been erected in three entry points of disputed Dhinkia village. Earlier the Dhinkia residents have forbidden the entrance of police, government officials and JSW people to the village, they too have erected three gates connecting the village since December 06.

The trouble began two days ago when civil administration had gone to the newly formed Mahala revenue village for demarcation where they had suffered resistance by local JSW opponents as a consequence the civil official returned without performing the demarcation.

In another development, JSW has opened a temporary office on the village outskirts of Mahala , police personnel have been escorting the office and giving security to JSW officials.

We have deployed police eying any untoward incident likely to happen in JSW proposed project site, senior police officers have been asked to keep a close watch on the area and report police headquarters regularly, informed the police. [Ends]

