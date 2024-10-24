3 lakh people shifted to safe cyclone shelters

The menacing cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ was lurking just 200 km off the coast of Odisha on Thursday afternoon, causing heavy rainfall, fierce winds, and turbulent seas in various parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the cyclone is set to unleash its fury early Friday between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha, with wind speeds expected to reach a whopping 120 km/h.

A ‘red warning’ has been issued for seven districts, including Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur, urging residents to take immediate action in preparation for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, an ‘orange warning’ has been issued for Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Dhenkanal, advising residents to be on high alert for heavy rain.

Odisha’s chief minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has been busy ensuring the state is ready for the storm’s wrath, with about 30% or 3-4 lakh people in the danger zone evacuated by Wednesday evening. Let’s hope the remaining 70% have their umbrellas and rain boots ready!