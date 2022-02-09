Bharat Mala -The World’s longest EV Motorcycle Ride

Chennai: A collaboration by #MadeInIndia startups, called “StartupnRev” is looking to break the current world record on the longest EV motorcycle ride – with an “Electric-BharatMala”.

B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology in association with Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council welcomes and hosts the Startupnrev team to Chennai on 9th February 2022. “Startupnrev” is a collaboration of four Made-in-India startups (Orxa Energies, SpareIt, Pothole Raja, Litestore and Charzer), two riders (John Kuruvilla and Gautam Khot from Brigade REAP) and 2 partners (SpiceRouteLegal and YourStory). This is the first time startups anywhere in the world are coming together to build an EV ecosystem to address the multiple ‘roadblocks’ preventing EV adoption.

The Vice Chancellor of BSACIST- Dr. Peer Mohamed commended on the initiative, the Registrar, BSACIST- Dr. A. Azad & The Additional Registrar, BSACIST– Dr. N Raja Hussain, congratulated the StartupnRev team on planning this great strategy to inspire students along the way. The 5 startups presented for the event at BSACIST, inspiring students and faculty from their college with their journey in being an entrepreneur.

With a 14500+ kms ride, they are attempting to break the current Guinness world record of 12,379 Km. With this, they will address the range, performance, servicing, and charging anxieties. Further, this electric ride will be attempted only with on-road available charging infrastructure. The Riders will take 2 electric motorcycles, the Mantis built by Orxa Energies, using the EV-ready spares and service network of SpareIT and the kirana charging stations of Charzer to complete a 14500+ kms ride around India. The support team will be led by Pothole Raja, with a target to fix 1000+ potholes over the 14500+kms.

During the ride, the team will visit 25+ colleges and universities along the way. By presenting the stories of these #MadeInIndia startups, the Startupnrev team wants to encourage the students to be Job Creators rather than Job Seekers.

Details on the Route of the Bharat Mala:

Starting 4 th of Feb 2022, the ride will cover 24 states of India, over 54 days and complete by 29 th of March 2022. The route will cover 14,518 Km over 54 days riding a total of 316 hours

The ride will start at Bangalore, proceed to Mangalore, down along the Arabian Coast, up the Bay of Bengal coast from Tamil Nadu till West Bengal in the first 2 weeks. The third & fourth weeks will be in the North East of India – covering cities (Darjeeling, Guwahati, Kohima and Imphal) and beautiful national parks (Buxa, Manas). The next week threads all along the foothills of the majestic Himalayas -from CoochBehar till Dehradun. The 6 th week takes us across the Shivalik, to the crown of India, to Leh, Kargil, Jammu & Srinagar. The mountainous terrains and low temperatures will test both the riders' endurance as well as the electric Motorcycles reliability.

The challenging 7th and 8th week will see several long stretches down along the Thar Desert, across the Rann of Kutch, along the Gulf of Khambat, and down till Goa. We'll see multiple 500 kms+ stretches completed here each day. The last week will see the Riders team come over the Western Ghats and back to Bangalore.

The EV Motor cycle riders are Mentors @ Brigade REAP – John Kuruvilla and Gautam Khot . They will be accompanied by Prathap and Sourabh – Founders @ PotholeRaja, in a Pilot and chase vehicle that will be carrying spares and batteries as also material for road safety demonstrations and pothole fixing enroute.

Mr. M Parvez Alam, the CEO & Director of Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council, greatly appreciated the efforts of the Startupnrev team on this initiative to create awareness on the importance of entrepreneurship, targeting students from different universities in different states. Around 58% of potential EV drivers today feel uncertain about being able to charge their vehicle; removing EV range anxiety is a need of the hour and this is an excellent strategy to eliminate it.