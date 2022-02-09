NAAC Peer Team visits Panchpir Women’s Degree College

Bhubaneswar : A Peer Team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has visited Panchpir Women’s Degree College, Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district, on 7th and 8th February.

A team of three members, namely Dr. Anupam Sharma, from Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Dr.C.Madhumathi from Osmania University and Dr.Jayati Bhatacharya from Assam University were part of the NAAC delegation. The team visited different departments, committees, cells, classrooms; and interacted with the Principal

Pranati Barik, Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) Co-ordinator Anil Charudarshi, with all the faculty members, Non-Teaching staff, students, alumni members and guardians.

The NAAC team was satisfied with the progressive work of the college. During this two-day programme, Prof K.C.Mishra, Jajati Kishore Mohanta, Priyadarshi Ghana, NS Payal, Divyashreen, Durgakanta Mohanta, Gourishankar and all the staff actively assisted the Peer Team.