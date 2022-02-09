AM/NS India joins hands with Indian Red Cross Society in Odisha to provide financial support to road accident victims

Bhubaneswar: Joining hands with Indian Red Cross Society for FARAH (Financial Assistance to Road Accident through Heavy Vehicle) project, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has provided a financial support of Rs. 30 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society, Sundargarh District Branch of Indian Red Cross on February 8, 2022. On the occasion, Mr. Jitesh Rath, Lead-CSR, AM/NS India handed over the cheque to Mrs Kunti Rani Naik, Deputy Collector, Sundergarh. Mrs. Kunti Naik said, “We are thankful to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India for its efforts through CSR and support for a noble cause. This financial support will certainly help the road accident victims and their families to make a living with dignity.”

The fund under FARAH project will be utilised for the treatment of road accident victims and for payment of compensation to the injured or to the family of person losing life hit by heavy vehicles. This project will support victims’ families through financial support up to rupees four lakh in-case of any death, two lakh in case of permanent disability, 1 lakh for major injury and 30 thousand in case of minor injuries. The compensation through the project will support the livelihood of the road accident victims.